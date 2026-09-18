The Blues' head coach revealed that his captain missed Friday's trip to Brentford due to a hamstring problem. As reported by football.london, the defender played the entirety of the 2-2 draw with Hull City last weekend but picked up a minor issue during the contest.

The club monitored his fitness until the morning of the match, but he failed to pass a late test to make the squad. Chelsea had to adjust their defensive lineup quickly, as James is vital to their tactical setup. Alonso clarified the situation regarding his sudden absence and the decision to leave him out of the matchday squad.