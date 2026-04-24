‘Something would have to change’ - Chelsea’s stance on Jose Mourinho return revealed as Portuguese ‘Special One’ sees third spell at Stamford Bridge mooted

The prospect of a romantic reunion between Chelsea and their most decorated manager appears increasingly remote, with the club's decision-makers appearing determined to move in a different direction. Rather than a return to the Premier League, current expectations suggest the "Special One" is preparing for a transition from club football to the international stage in the near future.

Breaking down the board's internal view on the situation and Mourinho's likely next move, journalist Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "Chelsea have always downplayed Jose Mourinho returning. So something would have to change there. It’s worth just noting that Mourinho is expected to be a free agent and a lot of people actually think that he’s quite likely to walk into the Portugal job after the World Cup."