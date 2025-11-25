Chelsea & Man Utd emerge as top candidates to sign in-form Bundesliga star but RB Leipzig set to demand huge transfer fee

Chelsea and United have emerged as the leading contenders to sign RB Leipzig sensation Ouedraogo after the teenager delivered one of the most decisive weeks of his fledgling career. The 19-year-old midfielder first celebrated a dream senior debut for Germany by scoring less than two minutes after coming off the bench. He then produced the decisive goal in a 1-0 win against Werder Bremen on his return to Bundesliga action.

According to Sky Sport, both Chelsea and United are now among the clubs monitoring him, with interest becoming increasingly concrete. Ouedraogo, who joined Leipzig from Schalke in 2024 and is tied to a long-term contract until 2029, has no release clause, meaning RB Leipzig will dictate the fee, and only a top offer is expected to trigger a summer departure.

His performances this season, including three goals and four assists in 12 matches across all competitions, have propelled him into one of Europe’s most-watched young midfielders. Sky’s reporting further notes that the Premier League clubs’ scouts have tracked him closely, particularly after his recent physical and technical development.