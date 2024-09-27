FYC Red Carpet For FX's "Welcome To Wrexham" - ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment
Peter McVitie

Chelsea could learn from Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney praised by ex-Blues midfielder but Hollywood duo tipped to sell club when they reach Premier League

WrexhamChelseaBrightonPremier League

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been praised for "doing things properly" by ex-Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit.

  • Wrexham thriving under Hollywood owners
  • Welsh team fighting for Championship promotion
  • Petit heaps praise on Reynolds & McElhenney
