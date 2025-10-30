Getty Images Sport
Chelsea make key decision on future of divisive defender as Enzo Maresca & Co. plan ahead
Blues ready to reward Gusto’s rise with big new contract
According to RMC Sport, the Chelsea hierarchy are moving quickly to secure Gusto's long-term future, with talks already progressing over a contract extension and salary upgrade that will reflect his growing influence in Enzo Maresca's plans. He spent much of his debut season in James’ shadow, often drafted in only when the England international was consigned to the treatment room. With time, he has blossomed to become a dependable presence in defence and in his second full campaign, he is enjoying plenty of game time. The young Frenchman has already made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, which highlights his continued importance to Maresca. Within the squad, Gusto has also found comfort in the club’s French-speaking contingent, including Benoît Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, helping him settle quickly into life in London.
Chelsea move swiftly to lock in their man
The Blues’ ownership has made it a pattern to extend young stars well before their contracts near expiry. It is a strategy designed to secure the club’s long-term core and ward off external interest. Gusto’s current deal already runs until 2030, but the new agreement could push that even further, possibly by one or two additional years. It mirrors Chelsea’s recent moves with Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, both of whom were handed improved deals last year despite having long-term contracts in place. Similarly, Moises Caicedo is also said to be in line for a wage boost.
While James remains club captain and an icon at Stamford Bridge, Gusto’s emergence has eased the pressure on the Englishman, allowing Chelsea to rotate effectively without losing quality. The Frenchman’s maturity beyond his years has also impressed Maresca, who is said to be particularly fond of Gusto’s professionalism. However, Gusto is not intimidated by the presence of James and instead shares a healthy relationship with his senior colleague.
"Yeah, it’s important to learn from the top players," he told Stadium Astro. "We try to help the team as much as possible. When I’m on the pitch, when he’s on the pitch, when sometimes we’re both on the pitch, we try to help the team, and he’s a top guy. We talk a lot, between each other to give some advice and stuff sometimes. But yeah, I think we are both top players and I think top players have to play and show their best and that’s what we try to do."
Juventus are lurking, but Chelsea won’t budge
News of Chelsea’s contract talks couldn’t have come at a better time. Juventus have reportedly been preparing a €50 million (£44m) offer for Gusto, identifying him as a prime transfer target for the summer of 2026. The Serie A giants are actively reshaping their backline and view Gusto as a ready-made solution at right-back. But Chelsea’s latest move looks set to slam the door on any potential pursuit. Sources close to Stamford Bridge suggest the club have no intention of entertaining offers for the France international, who has now become central to Maresca’s plans. Gusto himself is believed to be happy in London and eager to continue his development under the Italian coach.
Chelsea’s new identity involves building a young, fearless core
Gusto’s renewal would be another piece of Chelsea’s long-term vision. They want to construct a young, hungry, and loyal squad capable of dominating the Premier League for years to come. Alongside Palmer, Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez, Gusto represents the club’s commitment to nurturing players whose full potential is yet to be harnessed. The Blues may have had their share of misfires in the transfer market, but they seem happy with Gusto's trajectory and see him as part of their future. They edged out Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening and will return to action on Saturday in a blockbuster fixture against Tottenham in the Premier League.
