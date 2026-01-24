Another youngster for Chelsea?! Blues keeping tabs on PSG attacking starlet after AFCON exploits but face uphill transfer battle

Born in Trappes, France, Mbaye quickly ascended through the ranks at PSG, making his mark on the senior team at a remarkably young age. He holds the record as the youngest player ever to start a competitive game for the club, at just 16 years and 205 days in August 2024. His career in Paris has been a story of breaking records and rapid development, making 24 Ligue 1 appearances, registering two goals and three assists in his breakthrough season.

He has featured more regularly this season, with 15 league appearances already and while his club statistics are modest, his impact often goes beyond raw numbers, with team-mates and coaches highlighting his pace, dribbling ability, and fearless attitude. Mbaye has also already gained experience in major competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, which he won with PSG.