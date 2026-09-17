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Chelsea star Joao Pedro withdraws from Brazil squad as Carlo Ancelotti calls up Fluminense's Matheus Martinelli for new-look Selecao
Injury blow for Chelsea and Brazil
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to make his first change to the squad following the news that Pedro will no longer be available for the upcoming international window. The forward picked up an injury that has ruled him out of the national team's trip to Oceania and Asia. It is a frustrating setback for the player, who was looking to establish himself as a regular under the Italian manager after missing out on the previous World Cup squad.
"Fluminense player Martinelli was called up this Wednesday by coach Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazilian National Team’s friendlies against Australia and India, in this next FIFA Date. The player will replace Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who is injured," The CBF confirmed the news on their official website.
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Joao Pedro's scintillating Chelsea form
The injury comes at a particularly cruel time for Pedro, who has arguably been the most effective attacking player in the Premier League during the opening month of the campaign. The 24-year-old has recorded three goals and three assists in Chelsea’s first four matches, a statistical output that places him at the top of the league for direct goal contributions.
Despite his omission from the squad that travelled to the World Cup in Qatar—where reports suggested he was the unlucky individual to be dropped to accommodate Neymar—Pedro has forced his way back into the international conversation through sheer consistency. Ancelotti had clearly seen enough of his exploits in London to make him a cornerstone of this new-look attack.
Ancelotti focuses on a new generation
The selection of Martinelli aligns with Ancelotti’s broader strategy of integrating fresh talent into the Selecao setup. Since taking the reins, the former Real Madrid boss has made it clear that he intends to use the period following the last World Cup to evaluate the next generation of Brazilian stars. The squad for the upcoming matches against Australia and India is notable for its youthful look, featuring eight debutants and several players currently excelling in the Brazilian top flight.
Ancelotti explained his vision for the future of the five-time world champions. The Italian tactician stated: "This is a balanced list, with players who were at the World Cup. It will be important for the next generation. We have young people, who have the quality to represent the National Team in the future, in the coming years, and also players who are performing very well in the Brazilian Championship. We have to prioritize young people who will be old enough for the next World Cup, or the next Copa America."
- AFP
A steady transition with veteran guidance
While the focus is firmly on the future, Ancelotti has not completely abandoned experience. The squad still features established names such as Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Jr., and Raphinha. The manager believes these veterans are essential for maintaining standards and helping the younger players adapt to the pressures of representing Brazil. By surrounding the debutants with proven winners, Ancelotti hopes to create an environment where the transition between generations can happen organically without compromising the team's competitive edge in the upcoming friendlies.
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