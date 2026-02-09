Getty Images Sport
Chelsea issue statement to confirm departure of head of women’s football Paul Green after 13 years
End of an era at Chelsea
Green originally joined the club in 2013 as assistant manager to Emma Hayes after making the move from Doncaster Rovers Belles. He went on to become an influential figure in west London, overseeing player recruitment and helping build an impressive Blues team. During that time, Chelsea Women won eight WSL titles, six FA Cups, three League Cup crowns and made it to the final of the Champions League in 2020-21. Green was also involved in Chelsea's decision to hire Bompastor as a replacement for Hayes after she left following 12 years in charge 2024 to take over as USWNT coach. Bompastor arrived from Lyon and led Chelsea to an unbeaten domestic treble in her debut season.
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea issue statement on Green
The club confirmed the news in a statement that read: "Chelsea Women can confirm that Paul Green has left his role as Head of Women’s Football. Paul has spent 13 years at the club, having joined in 2013 during the formative stages of Chelsea Women. During that time, he played a significant role in the development and growth of the women’s programme, contributing to the establishment of strong foundations and the evolution of Chelsea Women into one of the leading teams in the domestic and European game. His commitment, experience and professionalism have been valued across the club, and his work has helped support a sustained period of success and progress for Chelsea Women during which we won 19 trophies. The Club would like to thank Paul for his dedication and service over more than a decade and wishes him well for the future."
Bompastor in the spotlight
Bompastor has been in the spotlight at Chelsea after the team slipped 12 points adrift of WSL leaders Manchester City. The results have brought pressure on the boss but Chelsea responded by offering her a new long-term contract. Chelsea followed that up with a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday, leaving Bompastor in defiant mood. She told reporters: "Even if we all know we can't control anything of that, we probably felt it was unfair to receive that amount of criticism. I know who I am, I don't need people outside my environment to tell me who I am. I will always make sure I give my best. I know I have the competence, I know I have the knowledge, I know the women's game and I do my best for Chelsea. I'm not saying I'm the best one, I'm not saying I'm arrogant, but I know who I am. I always make sure I support my players in the best way possible. My job is to make sure they go on the pitch with clarity on what they need to achieve. No-one is going to disturb me on my confidence."
- Getty
What comes next?
Green's exit will put further spotlight on Chelsea during a delicate time for Bompastor and the club. The Blues are back in WSL action on Sunday against struggling Liverpool.
Advertisement