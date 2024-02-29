Chelsea can fix Todd Boehly's biggest mistake by reappointing Thomas Tuchel this summer - the Blues can't go on under Mauricio Pochettino

The German tactician is poised to leave Bayern Munich, and there are seemingly few downsides to reinstating him at Stamford Bridge

"I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and whatever the future holds for me, the memories of the last 18 months will always have a special place in my heart."

Those were Thomas Tuchel's heartfelt words after he was unceremoniously sacked by Chelsea's newly-installed ownership group just weeks into the 2022-23 season; a man who had the potential to hold the position for years to come and become a legacy manager for Chelsea in the mould of Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger or Jurgen Klopp, brutally and unexpectedly axed at the first sign of friction with his new employers.

But in a twist of fate - or a quirk of the managerial merry-go-round - Chelsea could find themselves looking for a new head coach this summer, just as Tuchel is searching for a new job. With Mauricio Pochettino living on borrowed time, Todd Boehly and Co may have an opportunity to put right one of the most egregious decisions of their stewardship to date.