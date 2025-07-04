Chelsea hit with £27m fine and transfer restrictions by UEFA for financial breaches with Aston Villa also punished
Chelsea have been handed a substantial fine by UEFA following violations of financial sustainability guidelines covering the fiscal periods ending in 2023 and 2024. The London club is now required to pay £27 million ($37m) after UEFA concluded their investigation into the club’s financial dealings over recent seasons.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- UEFA sanction Chelsea over FFP breach
- Has been told to pay a £27m fine
- Might face a further £52m in fines