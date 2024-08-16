Chelsea v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirms he wants more signings amid Joao Felix and Victor Osimhen transfer talk

ChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersEnzo MarescaVictor OsimhenJoao Felix

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca says he hopes to bring in more signings before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

  • Chelsea have 43-man squad after summer signings
  • Blues linked with deals for Osimhen and Felix
  • Maresca hoping club can bring in more players
