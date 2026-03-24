AFP
Chelsea make decision on Liam Rosenior's future amid dismal four-game losing run
Chelsea choose long-term stability
Rosenior’s position as Chelsea head coach is understood to be secure even if the club fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
According to reports from The Telegraph, The Blues' hierarchy do not plan to formally review Rosenior’s performance before summer 2027 and have no intention of making a change at the end of this season.
The only scenario in which that stance could change would be if Chelsea were to implode over the final weeks of the campaign, but there is currently no expectation of that happening within the club.
While the ultimate aim remains a top-four or top-five finish, the leadership acknowledge that Rosenior only took over in January and cannot be held solely responsible for the season's outcome.
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Learning from tactical mistakes
Despite the overall vote of confidence, there is an internal acknowledgement that mistakes have been made during this difficult run.
One of Rosenior’s errors has been to create an unnecessary issue over his goalkeepers by dropping Robert Sanchez for the Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain before having to reinstate him after Filip Jorgensen made a costly error and then suffered an injury.
That decision caused instability in a key position and has appeared to impact Sanchez, who was at fault for at least one of the goals in the recent 3-0 defeat against Everton.
However, Chelsea believe the manager is open to feedback and constructive criticism, and they are confident that he can quickly learn from these tactical mishaps as he gains experience at the elite level.
A long-term project at Stamford Bridge
The club's vision for Rosenior is far-reaching, evidenced by the long-term contract he signed until 2032 upon moving from sister club Strasbourg.
Internal figures at Chelsea reportedly believe the manager can only start to be fairly judged over a period of 65 to 70 games, rather than the 17 matches he has overseen since replacing Enzo Maresca.
Statistically, the club point toward slight progress despite the recent optics, with the Blues winning 10 and losing seven of the 19 games they have played under the new manager. The board largely attributes the "stop-start" nature of the campaign to the mid-season coaching change which was forced upon them when Maresca effectively quit his post.
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Summer recruitment and targets
As the club look toward the future, this coming summer is viewed as critical in terms of recruitment. Chelsea are desperate to improve the mental resilience of the squad and provide Rosenior with a better balance of options across the pitch.
Key targets include at least one new central defender, a midfielder, and a forward to strengthen the team's spine.
There are also decisions to be made regarding the No. 1 spot, with goalkeeper Mike Penders likely to return from his season-long loan at Strasbourg to compete for a starting role.