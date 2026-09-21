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Chelsea star Cole Palmer set to WITHDRAW from England squad alongside Man Utd duo despite Thomas Tuchel warning
Palmer set to withdraw from England duty
According to The Athletic, Palmer is set to pull out of Tuchel’s latest England squad to prioritise load management. The 24-year-old completed the full 90 minutes during Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat against Brentford at the G-Tech Community Stadium on Friday, but he will now skip international duty to protect his physical condition.
The Chelsea playmaker is not the only high-profile absentee expected to miss out. Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are also major doubts for the upcoming Nations League fixtures following their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday.
Rashford is dealing with a lingering hip issue that has required careful management since the World Cup and was substituted in the 77th minute. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Mainoo, who was in the World Cup squad but did not play a single minute, is also struggling with an injury after playing 80 minutes at Craven Cottage.
- Paul Marriott
Tuchel demands more despite Alonso backing
Palmer's decision to manage his fitness follows a stern message from Tuchel, who warned the attacker that he must justify his recall. The playmaker last featured for the Three Lions in March against Japan and was a notable omission from England's World Cup squad.
"It is one thing to be nominated, like with Cole, and getting your ticket back in the squad but it's another thing to perform for England," Tuchel explained. "Cole needs to step up when he comes and he needs to show these kind of numbers to get his place, keep his shirt and justify the nomination."
The manager noted that Palmer's return to form - producing four goals and two assists in seven games - warranted his inclusion. "He has his numbers back, he has his assists back, he has decisive goals back," Tuchel added. "I think he has a point to prove, and the same goes for Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. He was never non-selectable for us, and it is his chance to show, come to camp and be the best version of himself."
However, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso recently backed his star forward's cautious approach. "I think that sometimes you need to go through a difficult moment with an injury or whatever to learn from that," Alonso stated. "Cole has gone through a difficult period with the injury, and now he’s working really hard to have the prevention not to have to feel those symptoms."
Managing fitness after an injury-hit campaign
Palmer's reluctance to risk his body stems from a frustrating 2025-26 campaign that was heavily disrupted by thigh and hamstring issues. Despite making 34 appearances - including 24 Premier League start - and registering 11 goals and three assists, he struggled to maintain peak physical condition.
His recent form under Alonso has been a major positive for the Blues, but the decision to skip England duty highlights a long-term strategy to keep him fit. With just two goals in 14 senior international appearances, Palmer will have to wait a little longer to cement his place in Tuchel's starting XI.
- Every Second Media
A crucial Nations League schedule
Without Palmer, Rashford, and Mainoo, England face a gruelling stretch of four Nations League fixtures over a three-week period. Tuchel’s depleted side will host World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on September 26 before heading away to face the Czech Republic in Prague on September 29 and Croatia on October 3.
The Three Lions will then conclude the international window with a home clash against the Czech Republic at Wembley on October 6. Tuchel must now navigate this intense schedule while turning to alternative options to ensure England secure positive results.
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