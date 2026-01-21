Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer 'does not particularly enjoy life' in London & could seek Man City homecoming transfer if Pep Guardiola leaves this summer

Guardiola was quizzed on his future and talk that Maresca could take over at the start of the year and offered a pretty spiky response. He told reporters: "You want to fire me? My salary is so high, so I have one more year. Oh my God. I have a contract, I've said it a thousand million times. I know you are bored of me, 10 years here. You want [me to leave]? Yeah, I'm pretty sure of that. You know, I will leave one day. I promise. I promise. But I have a contract. I'm happy, I want to fight with my team. The hierarchy respect me. They proved it last season with what happened in this club, that we didn't win one game in two, three months. They support me. So what can I do? I want to try and do it [next season], but maybe one day, I don't know. But I have one more year [on my] contract. I like to be here, so we will see. We will see. I've said it a thousand million times about that."

The City boss was also asked about Maresca having spoken to City but insisted he had no inside information, adding: "You have, I'm pretty sure, more info than me. It's just a rumour. So, I'm sorry, I'm not going to answer that."