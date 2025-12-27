Getty Images Sport
James McAtee to Chelsea?! Blues 'check' on Nottingham Forest outcast just months after £30m switch from Man City
Chelsea believed to be making checks on McAtee - but face competition
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are reportedly making checks on McAtee ahead of the winter market opening up on New Year’s Day. The report claims the west Londoners would likely face stiff competition from Leeds United, should they decide to take their interest further, with Daniel Farke’s side also believed to be keen on the 23-year-old.
Leeds were also close to signing Brighton and Hove Albion attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on transfer deadline day in September, only for the Elland Road club to be gazumped by Chelsea, who landed the Argentina international on a season-long loan deal.
The Mail’s report concludes by saying Chelsea boss Maresca is believed to be an admirer of McAtee, who played under the Italian - alongside current Blues duo Cole Palmer and Liam Delap - while he managed Man City’s Elite Development Squad between 2020 and 2021.
Ex-England U21 captain joined Forest in search of more first-team minutes
Looking to build on a successful summer which saw him captain England U21s to their second successive European Championship in June, McAtee joined Forest in a deal worth up to £30 million (€34m/$40.5m) two months later, penning a five-year contract at the City Ground.
“I feel ready for a new challenge and the Club had a great season last year so I want to help build on that and show what I can do,” McAtee told Forest’s official club website back in August.
“I’m so happy to be here and really looking forward to getting started with my new teammates and I know the ambition of everyone associated with the Club which is something I want to be a part of.”
McAtee enjoyed two successful seasons on loan at Sheffield United between 2022 and 2024, helping the Blades earn promotion to the Premier League in 2022-23. However, he found first-team minutes hard to come by at Pep Guardiola’s City, making just 15 top-flight appearances last season.
McAtee has played under three different Forest managers this season
Signed by Nuno Espirito Santo ahead of the start of the current campaign, the Portuguese was then sacked after just three league games, with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou taking over the Forest reins in September.
The Australian was then dismissed following a chaotic 39-day tenure which saw the club fail to win any of their eight games under his stewardship, with ex-Everton and Burnley boss Sean Dyche named as his replacement in October.
But while Forest appear to be on the straight and narrow under Dyche’s tutelage, McAtee remains a big-part figure, making just three Europa League starts against Sturm Graz, Malmo and Utrecht. He also made a 17-minute cameo in Monday’s league defeat at Fulham, while he was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at the hands of former club City.
Reported suitors Chelsea looking to bounce back from Villa defeat
While it remains to be seen what the future holds for McAtee when the January transfer window opens, his old side City will be hoping to carry their brilliant form into the new year.
The victory over Forest was City’s eighth successive win in all competitions, with Guardiola’s charges currently second in the league and two points behind leaders Arsenal.
Meanwhile, McAtee’s reported suitors Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against high-flying Aston Villa when they entertain Bournemouth next Tuesday.
Maresca’s men have won just one of their last six league games, earning all three points against Everton on 13 December while recording draws against Arsenal, Bournemouth and Newcastle United.
Chelsea were beaten 3-1 by McAtee’s other reported admirers, Leeds, on 3 December, with Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin doing the damage that night for Farke’s side.
