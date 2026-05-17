AFP
Chelsea captain Reece James apologises to fans for ‘lack of results’ as FA Cup final defeat leaves underperforming Blues sweating on European qualification
Wembley heartbreak for the Blues
In a tightly contested affair with few clear-cut opportunities for either side, it was Antoine Semenyo who broke the deadlock in the final 15 minutes. James was left crestfallen after Chelsea suffered a narrow defeat in the FA Cup final. The Blues captain, who returned to the starting line-up for the showpiece event at Wembley, highlighted how fine margins ultimately decided the outcome in north-west London. The skipper was deployed in a midfield role to add stability to the side. Despite the positive individual performances, the collective result leaves the club in a difficult position heading into the final week of the domestic season.
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An apology to the Stamford Bridge faithful
With only two Premier League games remaining, Chelsea are still mathematically in the hunt for a European spot, but James was honest about the team's failings this year. He made it clear that the current standing of the club is far below the expected standard for a side of their stature.
"We've underperformed this season. I would like to apologize to the fans for the lack of results. It’s been difficult. I hope that we pick it up soon," he said to official club website. "We need to rest and recover and, you know, get back on the, on the, on the training pitch and, you know, start preparing for our next game against Spurs."
James targets improvement after narrow loss
Reflecting on the match, James felt his side deserved more for their efforts but conceded that a lack of clinical finishing proved costly against Premier League title hopefuls.
"It’s disappointing to lose," James added. "If you take a step back and look at the game, not the scoreline, we matched them and went toe-to-toe. In the first half, they probably had a lot of the ball, but it wasn't really hurting us when, and then they managed to score off a half-chance in the second half. I tried everything and did everything I could. Everyone in the final wants to win, whether it's the local trophy or the FA Cup. I can't question anyone's willingness or desire to win. We all wanted it. We just didn't get the rub of the green."
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Praise for returning Levi Colwill
One silver lining for James was the performance of fellow academy graduate Levi Colwill. The defender made his second consecutive start after a long injury lay-off, and James was quick to point out the importance of having the 23-year-old back in the heart of the Chelsea backline.
"Levi is huge for the club and for the team," James continued. "He's been a big loss this season, and we’re delighted he's come back. Ever since he's been back, he's looking so strong, and he's helping us a lot."