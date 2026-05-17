Chelsea captain Reece James apologises to fans for ‘lack of results’ as FA Cup final defeat leaves underperforming Blues sweating on European qualification

With only two Premier League games remaining, Chelsea are still mathematically in the hunt for a European spot, but James was honest about the team's failings this year. He made it clear that the current standing of the club is far below the expected standard for a side of their stature.

"We've underperformed this season. I would like to apologize to the fans for the lack of results. It’s been difficult. I hope that we pick it up soon," he said to official club website. "We need to rest and recover and, you know, get back on the, on the, on the training pitch and, you know, start preparing for our next game against Spurs."