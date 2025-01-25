'Far from where I want him to be' - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca FINALLY admits concerns over goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after string of errors as he casts doubt over stopper's long-term future
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted he doesn't know if Robert Sanchez will remain his starting goalkeeper into next season and beyond.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Maresca critical of Sanchez errors
- Boss calls on goalkeeper to keep improving
- No guarantees he will stay at the club