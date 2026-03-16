Chelsea 'knock on the door' of Bayern Munich star as they aim to solve key issue with summer transfer move

Kim has endured a mixed spell in Germany since his high-profile move from Napoli. Despite helping Vincent Kompany’s side to silverware last season, he has found himself behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah in the pecking order this term. He has managed just 12 starts in the Bundesliga, often finding himself used as a luxury rotation option for the Bavarians.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has been quick to downplay any suggestions of a rift, stating last month: “There will be a rotation when everyone’s fit. It’s not that someone did something wrong. We need healthy competition. Leaving someone out means nothing, it’s just a decision you have to make – there will be another one and then another. Today, it was Kim and next time you’ll ask me about someone else.”