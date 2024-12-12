Chelsea player ratings vs Astana: Marc Guiu is up and running! Teen striker leads the way for youthful Blues in comfortable win against Astana as Enzo Maresca's men stay perfect in Conference League

The former Barcelona striker opened his Chelsea account as the Blues made it six wins from six in the European competitoin

Chelsea marched into the last-16 of the Conference League as Enzo Maresca's youthful side eased to a 3-1 win over Astana in sub-freezing temperatures.

Marc Guiu got the goal his hard work deserved with a smart finish in the 14th minute before Aleksandr Marochkin scored an own goal under pressure from the former Barcelona youngster four minutes later.

Renato Veiga was afforded too much time and space to head home six minutes before half time, only for Marin Tomasov to pull one back with a peach in the 45th minute from just inside the box.

The visitors, who fielded six teenagers over the course of the match, came up against a more solid opposition after the interval in what was a goalless second half.

Chelsea currently top the Conference League table and now no longer have to worry about a play-off tie in the competition.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Almaty Central Stadium...