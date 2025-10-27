Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City send scouts to watch Bayern Munich wonderkid star for Harry Kane's side

According to Bild, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City dispatched scouts to watch Bayern Munich wonderkid Karl in action following his remarkable breakthrough season. Journalist Christian Falk revealed that the Premier League trio have been tracking Karl live in recent weeks, viewing him as one of Europe’s brightest emerging talents. The 17-year-old joined Bayern’s academy from Viktoria Aschaffenburg in 2022 and has since made rapid progress, earning his senior debut at the Club World Cup and scoring twice already in the 2025/26 season.

Despite his age, Karl has quickly established himself as a valuable squad option for Kompany’s high-flying Bayern side, contributing goals in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. The teenager’s composure, creativity, and ability to find the back of the net have caught the attention of top European scouts eager to identify the next generation of attacking stars. Falk also noted that the youngster’s form has sparked discussions within Germany about whether national team boss Julian Nagelsmann should consider him for senior selection in November.

Adding intrigue to the situation is Karl’s connection to Chelsea legend Ballack, who now represents the player and recently brokered a contract renewal with Bayern through until 2028. While it remains unclear whether Ballack’s influence could give Chelsea an advantage in any potential pursuit, the Blues’ interest signals the level of competition surrounding Karl’s future. For now, Bayern appear relaxed, confident that their long-term deal will protect them from unwanted bids — at least until Europe’s elite clubs make formal approaches.