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Chelsea 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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First Chelsea 2026-27 kit leaks revealed - designs, colours and details

Everything you need to know about Chelsea's 2026-27 kits, including leaked designs, colourways and expected release dates.

Important: None of these kits has been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.

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GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Estevao, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro will wear in the upcoming season...

  • Chelsea 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    Chelsea's 2026-27 home kit sticks to the traditional all-over royal blue colourway with a twist of yellow to add something different. The yellow addition marks the first time since 2021-22 that Chelsea have used the colour for a home shirt, and the first time in 30 years the logo will be yellow. This is all from leaks that report the exciting new changes. 

    There's also reportedly a big change to the home kit logo, which includes the yellow lion crest instead of the modern logo, which would also be another first. There is also a subtle full-crest pattern that wraps the entire front of the shirt, adding some flair to the design. 

    If previous release cycles are followed, the home shirt is expected to drop between May and June 2026, likely ahead of pre-season. Pricing should fall in line with recent years, with replica versions expected to cost around £85-£95 and authentic player editions closer to £125-£135. 

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  • Chelsea 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    The latest leaks suggest that Chelsea will bring a modern and sleek take to the away kit, with an all-over black colourway with no graphics or patterns. The details come in the yellow collar and sleeve cuffs, alongside the Nike logo and lion crest. 

    If the leaks are right, it will be the first time Chelsea have gone for a black away kit in a decade, since 2016/17, with the colours very similar to the 2012/13 away kit. 

    The away kit is typically released shortly after the home, meaning a June to July 2026 launch window is likely. Prices are expected to mirror the home shirt, with standard replicas around £85-£95 and authentic versions reaching £125-£135.

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  • Chelsea 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    The third kit leaks point to a mainly white shirt, with red and blue detailing. It looks like we could have a vintage club logo return for this one, with royal blue detailing on the neck, side panels and sleeve cuffs finishing off the look. 

    Overall, it's all pointing towards something clean and fresh to finish off the trio of kits. As with all early leaks, final positioning of logos and trim details could still change before release. 

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