A week on, the teams still in contention in the Champions League face off again, this time with the home and away fixtures reversed. Following yesterday’s matches, the action resumes today with four more fixtures: Barcelona v Newcastle kicked off the European fixtures on Wednesday, and among the matches scheduled for 9pm is the London clash between Tottenham and Atlético Madrid. Simeone’s side have one foot in the quarter-finals, having won the first leg 5-2 – with Kinsky the villain of the piece – and now must defend their lead. On the other side are Igor Tudor’s Tottenham, who drew with Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League but whose position remains precarious.
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Champions League: Tottenham win but Atlético Madrid go through; Xavi Simons’ brace isn’t enough
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
90' – XAVI SIMONS SCORES A BRACE: the Dutchman beats Musso from the penalty spot after a foul by Gimenez on the former Barça and PSG player inside the Spanish box.
76' - GOAL FOR THE COLCHONEROS: Hancko beats Sarr to the near post with a header from a corner taken from the left.
75' - Great save by Vicario, who tips a curling free-kick from Julian Alvarez from the edge of the box over for a corner.
60' - Tottenham come close to a third goal as Pedro Porro shoots towards the far post, but Musso does well to tip the ball over for a corner.
52' - SPURS STILL AHEAD: Grey steals the ball from an opponent, plays a one-two with Xavi Simons, who curls a shot from the edge of the box into the net.
47' - ATLÉTICO MADRID EQUALISE with a winning turn and shot from Julian Alvarez, assisted by former Atalanta player Lookman.
30' - TOTTENHAM TAKE THE LEAD: Kolo Muani breaks the deadlock, heading home unmarked in the box from Tel’s cross.
6' - Goal disallowed for Lookman, who scores from a cross by Simeone but the referee rules it out for offside against the Nigerian following confirmation from VAR.
MATCH REPORT
Tottenham v Atlético Madrid 3–2 (first leg 2–5)
GOALS: 30' Kolo Muani (T), 47' Alvarez (A), 52' Xavi Simons (T), 75' Hancko, 90' pen. Xavi Simons.
TOTTENHAM (5-4-1): Vicario; Pedro Porro (Bergvall from 74'), Romero (Danso from 81'), Dragusin (Udogie from 66'), van de Ven, Spence; Xavi Simons, Sarr, Gray (Gallagher from 81'), Tel (Olusesi from 81'); Kolo Muani. Manager: Tudor.
ATLÉTICO MADRID (4-4-2): Musso; Molina (Koke from 64'), Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone (Giménez from 87'), Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman (Sorloth from 63'); Alvarez (from 84' N. Gonzalez), Griezmann (from 84' Baena). Manager: Simeone.
REFEREE: Siebert.
BOOKINGS: Tudor (man.), Vicario, Porro, Romero, Udogie (T); Ruggeri, Lookman, Sorloth (A).
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