Champions League last-16 draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Chelsea take on PSG, Newcastle tackle Barcelona, Arsenal face Bayer Leverkusen & Liverpool land Galatasaray
Who will be crowned kings of Europe in 2025-26?
Manchester City have crossed paths with Real Madrid on a regular basis in recent years. They already faced one another in the league phase, with Pep Guardiola’s side running out 2-1 winners at Santiago Bernabeu, and have battled it out in five consecutive European campaigns.
Newcastle have history with La Liga giants Barcelona - with Faustino Asprilla’s stunning hat-trick against the Blaugrana living long in the memory of those on Tyneside - while Chelsea overcame PSG in the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Liverpool have already suffered defeat against Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray this season, and will take in another trip to Istanbul. Arsenal are preparing to face Bayer Leverkusen for the first time since 2002.
Tottenham are still sweating on their top-flight status in England, but have seen the Champions League become a welcome distraction and will be relishing a meeting with Atletico Madrid. Harry Kane is hoping to help fire Bayern Munich beyond Atalanta - the last remaining Italian representatives in this year’s competition.
Last season’s beaten finalists Inter came unstuck against surprise package Bodo/Glimt in the play-offs, with records being broken there as Norwegian football savoured a first victory in Champions League knockout stage competition.
Champions League last-16 draw in full
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich vs Atalanta
Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona vs Newcastle
Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt
Manchester City vs Real Madrid
When will the Champions League last-16 games take place?
The first legs of last-16 encounters will take place on March 10 and 11. Return dates will be played a week later on March 17 and 18. Seeded teams will play the second legs of their respective matches on home soil.
Route to the 2025-26 Champions League final
Pathways to the final for all of those teams still involved in Champions League action this season have been mapped out.
Chelsea and Liverpool could meet in the quarter-finals, while Manchester City or Real Madrid will likely have to go through Bayern in the last eight. On the other side of the draw, Tottenham and Newcastle are on the same path, while Arsenal will believe that they have a good chance of reaching another semi-final as Bodo/Glimt or Sporting lie in wait if they can overcome Leverkusen.
All roads lead to an epic final showdown at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30.
