Champions League boost for Arsenal! Mikel Arteta reveals Kai Havertz could return before end of season as Gunners boss gives encouraging update on Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka fitness
Arsenal have been handed a boost for their Champions League chase as Mikel Arteta reveals Kai Havertz could return before the end of the season.
- Arsenal looking to win the Champions League
- Havertz could return before end of the season
- Arteta provides positive update on Rice and Saka