'It is always the Champions League' - AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim elevates Europa League importance as pressure mounts

Milan head into their trip to Austria needing a result to steady the ship after a bruising 2-0 defeat at home to Benfica left them trailing in the Europa League table. While the Europa League is often viewed as a secondary competition for a club with seven European Cups, Amorim is refusing to let his players drop their standards. He was adamant that the prestige of the opponent or the tournament should not dictate the level of preparation. RB Salzburg represent a significant threat after their opening win against Levski Sofia, and the Milan boss wants his squad to treat the encounter with the same intensity as a top-tier European night.

"It is always the Champions League, everything is important, every detail, every match is important and difficult. Salzburg are good technically, so we need to be strong on the runs, physically prepared and play our game," Amorim told Sky Sport Italia, as cited by Football Italia.