'The best team I'll ever manage' - Cesc Fabregas praises Como stars after sealing Champions League spot after historic rise under ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star

Following his tradition of post-match huddles, the Spanish coach gathered his players on the pitch at the Stadio Giovanni Zini to deliver an emotional farewell to the campaign. Fabregas was visibly moved as he addressed the squad that has defied expectations throughout the season to compete with Italy's traditional powerhouses.

“The last circle of the season,” Fabregas told his squad. “I told you the day before Parma, we win the two games, we are in the Champions League. I don’t know why I told you, I had a feeling, I always get my responses by feeling.”

“But guys, this is all up to you. It’s all thanks to every one of you. We try to help you, we try to give you certain solutions, but you are the reason that this is so beautiful. I thank you for all my life. All my life, because this would be probably the best group I will ever coach in my future.”



