Cesc Fabregas' Como playing 'the best football' as Thierry Henry slams Inter coach Christian Chivu for Champions League crash out against Bodo/Glimt
Henry hails Como and slams Inter
Inter's European aspirations were left in ruins following a devastating and unforeseen exit from the Champions League at the hands of Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, who pulled off a 2-1 win in Italy to go through with a 5-2 aggregate advantage. This failure prompted a scathing assessment from Arsenal legend Henry on CBS Sports Golazo, where he delivered a blunt critique of the Nerazzurri’s current state under Christian Chivu. In a remarkable twist that highlights the shifting dynamics of Italian football, Henry boldly claimed that the most aesthetically pleasing and innovative football is no longer found at the historic San Siro, but rather at the ambitious Como, led by the visionary Fabregas.
Henry emphasised that while Inter might sit comfortably at the top of Serie A, their dominance feels almost accidental. "Inter is first in Italy almost by default," he said. "We've been talking about it for a long time. The team currently playing the best football in Italy is Como. We can discuss budgets and squad quality, but this is the current situation. You already asked me last week where the Italian teams stand, and unfortunately the situation is clear.
"Bodo/Glimt is a good team, without a doubt. But Inter lost their coach, and starting over with a new one isn't easy. This isn't an attack on Chivu: the question was whether there would be criticism. Yes, in the Champions League, yes. Less so in the league, because they have a significant advantage. "
Inter lose their way after Inzaghi
A significant portion of Henry’s tactical breakdown focused on the complete evaporation of the fluid and sophisticated identity established by former manager Simone Inzaghi, who left for Saudi Arabia last summer. Henry expressed deep concern over the regression witnessed since Chivu took charge. "Tactically Inter is different. You no longer see that construction with the three central defenders moving up into midfield, those movements that made them unpredictable," he explained. "Simone Inzaghi's Inter were ready for the big European matches, even if they sometimes struggled against lower-ranked teams. This one instead seems in difficulty a bit against everyone, at least in Europe."
He also questioned the manager's personnel choices and the timing of his substitutions, suggesting that the obsession with domestic rotation has come at the grave expense of the team’s harmony and readiness for the crucial demands of the Champions League.
"Chivu will have to explain some choices: why did so many players not play? Why did certain substitutions arrive so late?" he asked pointedly. "It's true that there was the match against Lecce, and the goal was to get to a 10-point lead in the league - and now they're effectively 10 points ahead. But if we're talking about Serie A, there's little to say: they're top of the table with a big advantage. If we're talking about the Champions League, however, questions will inevitably arise."
Winning at home, failing in Europe
Despite the heavy criticism leveled at the coaching staff, Inter remain firmly on track to secure the Scudetto, holding a commanding 10-point lead in Serie A. This creates a strange paradox at the heart of their season: domestic supremacy existing alongside a profound European failure. Henry suggested that while Chivu’s extensive rotation policy has been effective in maintaining their league position, it has simultaneously acted as a double-edged sword, preventing the squad from developing the necessary chemistry required for high-stakes knockout football.
The lack of continuity has hindered Inter’s ability to function as a cohesive unit, a deficiency that was ruthlessly exploited on the continental stage. Ultimately, the weight of this Champions League exit will remain the defining narrative of the season. Henry concluded with a stern warning that the scrutiny on Chivu will not stem merely from the fact of the exit, but from the manner of it. "Judging Chivu only because he didn't get far in the Champions League? Maybe not," Henry concluded. "But it matters who you go out against and above all how you go out... in the Champions League the questions will come."
The road ahead for Inter
Following their humiliating exit from the Champions League, Inter are determined to right the ship in their upcoming clash against Genoa this Saturday at the Giuseppe Meazza. Head coach Chivu enters this match fully aware that there is no longer any room for error, particularly after the severe blow to fan confidence following the shock collapse against Bodo/Glimt. Despite the bitterness of the continental farewell, Inter holds a golden opportunity to solidify their domestic standing. They currently lead the table with 64 points, maintaining a comfortable 10-point cushion over their direct rivals, AC Milan, who sit at 54 points. The primary goal of this encounter will be to regain stability and reaffirm their absolute dominance over Serie A.
