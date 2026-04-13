In-demand Como boss Cesc Fabregas claims he hasn't bothered looking at Serie A table since 2025

Despite the heartbreaking nature of the defeat, Fabregas refused to focus on the league table, insisting that his young squad's performance against the division's best side was more significant. The Spaniard highlighted his team's bravery in taking 20 shots against the leaders as a clear sign of their rapid tactical evolution.

Speaking to DAZN Italiaafter the final whistle, the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder stated: “I don’t know what position we are in the table, because I haven’t checked since the start of the season and I’m not going to now. My team once again proved it is courageous, eager, and even in defeat showed character. It’s true we made mistakes, but this is a young team and we were up against an opponent that will penalise you for every error.

"I think talking about tactics today is not appetising to me, because we did our talking on the pitch. I like to look at statistics, and not many sides manage 20 shots on goal against Inter. If you had told me two years ago that we’d be challenging Inter like this, I’d have assumed we had organised a friendly match, but we are fighting them on an even playing field.”