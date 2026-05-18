‘Hasn't been anywhere near it’ - Ex-Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi poses transfer conundrum for Tom Brady & Birmingham after becoming a £10m flop

Quizzed on what has gone wrong for Kyogo, as he generates exit talk at Birmingham, former Blues star Morrison - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with Freebets.com - said: “I can't believe why it's not working because at Celtic his movement and the chances and the goals he was scoring were fantastic.

“He was getting the chances at Birmingham City but just wasn't putting them in, and that can happen. That's just a player short on confidence and it hasn't really worked out. His work rate's fantastic but you've got to have a bit more than work rate when you're a number nine. You need to score goals and he was getting opportunities and he was just rushing at them.

“I think if he had started there in his first few games and started scoring a lot of goals as a centre-forward, his confidence would have just gone back through the roof and he would have scored a lot of goals, but he hasn't been anywhere near it.

“That's a player they could move on because he's on big money and they try to see if they can get some money for him. Or do they stick with him and say, ‘this season could be your season and we don't have to spend money because he should be scoring goals in the Championship’.

“He scored goals in the Scottish Premiership, so it's a difficult one. I hope he stays and I hope next season is his season, but you never know at Birmingham City because they have money - they can bring in players and move players on.”