Celtic's next manager? Ex-Liverpool striker in talks to replace Martin O'Neill and wants to add former stars to coaching staff

Keane has met with members of the Celtic board in London to discuss the possibility of taking over at Parkhead, Daily Record reports. The 45-year-old, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at the club during his playing days in 2010, is keen to land the role and has already outlined his vision for the future of the Scottish champions.

Celtic are currently navigating a delicate managerial situation as they decide whether to stick with veteran O'Neill or move in a fresh direction.

O'Neill returned to steady the ship following the "disastrous" tenure of Wilfried Nancy and successfully guided the club to the league title on the final day of the season, but his long-term future remains subject to upcoming talks.