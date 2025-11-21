AFP
Celtic boss Martin O'Neill mourns 'very sad morning' after AGM abandoned after furious fans heckle board
A bitter AGM ends early amid chants and accusations
The meeting, held at Celtic Park, descended almost immediately into hostility. Within minutes, chants of “sack the board” echoed around the room, prompting a temporary adjournment less than five minutes after it began. Attempts to resume were short-lived. Shareholders erupted again when director Ross Desmond, son of the club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, read a statement accusing a section of the fanbase of "bullying" behaviour. The atmosphere deteriorated further, and the AGM was brought to an early close.
- Getty Images Sport
O'Neill speaks of a "sad morning"
Speaking afterwards, O’Neill cut an emotional figure as he reflected on a morning filled with tension and division.
The 73-year-old said: "I thought it was a really sad, sad morning, really sad morning. I just wonder what the great Jock Stein would have thought of it all, who preached unity at the football club, said that a club not united would never be successful. It's as sad a morning as I've seen."
O’Neill, who has attended several AGMs during more successful periods, noted the stark contrast.
"I mean I've been to a few of these AGMs before and I suppose because we've been doing well at the time that it was nice," he said. "Not even sure I was ever asked a question in them at the time. But that was rather raucous."
The board acknowledged mistakes, particularly regarding the summer transfer window and failure to qualify for the Champions League, but the apology did little to soothe tempers.
"There were people who would have wanted to ask questions and the board have said that they've made mistakes," he said. "There's only so many times that you can apologise and then you have to get on with things again. So we'll start again and hopefully that will start when the new manager comes in. A united Celtic will be far better equipped to compete and try and win again."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Supporters demand change as board relations hit new low
Desmond’s statement branding some supporters "bullies" appears to have worsened tensions, with many fans calling it “provocative” and "tone-deaf". The relationship between the board and the fanbase is now at its most strained since O’Neill’s first arrival more than 20 years ago. But the interim manager believes bridges can be rebuilt.
"It shouldn't be impossible, really it should not be impossible," he said. "There's got to be a coming together again from this. There's an obvious disconnect at this minute, but that surely can be rectified. You asked me a question, would my interim period fuse things together? I don't think that was ever going to happen.
"But you've got to now realise that that has happened, mistakes have been made, and they can be rectified and hopefully rectified quickly. If I'd got an opportunity, I would probably be saying what I'm saying here, so I wish now I had said a few words. Listen, my words don't go down all that well in my own household, so I don't think it would really make much difference."
- Getty Images Sport
A club at crossroads
Celtic’s AGM meltdown laid bare the fractures within the club. Anger aimed toward the board, accusations of bullying from senior figures, and rising frustration from supporters have created one of the most fraught atmospheres in recent memory. Speculation about Brendan Rodgers’ permanent successor intensified after reports suggested the club was closing in on Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy, leading bookmakers to suspend betting. But on Tuesday, the club clarified that O’Neill and Maloney will remain in charge for the foreseeable future. The pair will lead the first team into Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren. O’Neill’s return has sparked nostalgia among supporters who remember his first spell fondly. Between 2000 and 2005, he guided Celtic to seven major trophies and the 2003 UEFA Cup final, where they fell 3–2 to Jose Mourinho’s Porto after extra time.
Advertisement