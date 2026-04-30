Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Celtic kit Getty Images
Renuka Odedra

Celtic 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

SHOPPING
KITS
Celtic
Celtic
Premiership

First Celtic 2026-27 kit leaks revealed - designs, colours and details

Everything you need to know about Celtic's 2026-27 kits, including leaked designs, colourways and expected release dates.

Shop Celtic kits at adidasShop now

Important: None of these kits has been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.

GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren will wear in the upcoming season...

  • Celtic 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    The leaked designs for Celtic’s 2026/27 home kit are centred on a massive milestone: the 60th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup victory. adidas appears to be going all-out with a heritage-themed collection that pays direct tribute to the "Lisbon Lions." 

    The centrepiece of all three kits is a rumoured special-edition anniversary crest. This ornate, circular badge reportedly features gold embroidery and the Portuguese phrase "60º Aniversário," a nod to the location of the historic final at the Estádio Nacional.

    Shop Celtic kits at adidasShop now

    The home kit maintains the traditional green and white hoops but elevates the look with premium gold accents. Leaks suggest that the adidas logo, the iconic star above the crest, and even the sponsor branding will be rendered in a celebratory gold. The overall aesthetic feels like a modern, refined version of the 2017-18 "50th Anniversary" kit, featuring clean lines and a subtler fabric texture within the hoops to give the jersey a high-quality, classic feel.

    If previous release cycles are followed, the home shirt is expected to drop between May and June 2026, likely ahead of pre-season. Pricing should fall in line with recent years, with replica versions expected to cost around £80-£90 and authentic player editions closer to £120-£130.

  • Celtic 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    For the away kit, adidas is expected to lean into 90s nostalgia by bringing back the classic Trefoil logo, which is currently reserved for the brand's elite lifestyle designs. The leaked colourway features vertical stripes in black and a deep, pale dark green.

    A unique detail on this shirt is a zig-zag pattern on the edges of the stripes, which mirrors the design seen on vintage adidas Originals shoeboxes. The kit is finished with a classic V-neck collar and a special symbol hidden on the inside of the neck, further cementing its status as a collector's piece.

    The away kit is typically released shortly after the home, meaning a June to July 2026 launch window is likely. Prices are expected to mirror the home shirt, with standard replicas around £80–£90 and authentic versions reaching £120–£130.

    Shop Celtic kits at adidasShop now

  • Celtic 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    The third kit is perhaps the most artistic of the set, inspired by the architecture and tilework of Lisbon. It is reported to have an off-white or cream base, which serves as a canvas for a mosaic-style graphic pattern.

    This pattern is a direct homage to the famous azulejo tiles found outside the Estádio Nacional, where the trophy was won. With gold and dark green trim on the sleeves and a sophisticated colour

    As with all early leaks, final positioning of logos and trim details could still change before release. palette, this kit is being positioned as a lifestyle crossover that looks just as good off the pitch as it does on it.

    Shop Celtic kits at adidasShop now

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting