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Celta Vigo season opener at risk as La Liga inspect pitch over fungus outbreak
Fungus hits Balaidos pitch
The opening La Liga fixture of the 2026-27 season between Celta and Osasuna, scheduled for Sunday evening at the Estadio de Balaidos, is facing potential postponement. According to BBC Sport, La Liga officials are set to inspect the 24,870-capacity venue to evaluate the condition of the playing surface following a fungus outbreak. Celta have reportedly submitted a formal request to delay the match, whereas Osasuna remain open to playing as scheduled.
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Postponement decision looms close
League authorities are acting swiftly by conducting an on-site pitch assessment in Vigo within the next 24 hours to decide the fixture's fate. An official verdict will follow immediately once inspectors review the extent of the damage to the turf. This surface issue represents the latest setback for Balaidos, which is currently undergoing a long-term redevelopment as a prospective host venue for the 2030 World Cup.
World Cup delays impact
Celta originally held the right to postpone the fixture after forward Borja Iglesias reached the World Cup final with Spain but elected not to exercise that option. Other top-flight sides, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia, opted to push their opening games back to later in the month due to player involvement in the showpiece event. Meanwhile, ongoing renovation work at Balaidos is slated to expand the stadium's capacity to between 40,000 and 44,000 seats upon completion.
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Uncertain start for Celta
Celta now await La Liga's final ruling before finalising their preparations for the opening weekend of the domestic campaign. Failing to stage the match as planned would leave Claudio Giraldez's side facing a congested schedule down the line, particularly given the broader calendar adjustments post-World Cup. Should a postponement be granted, Los Celestes will likely kick off their season in their subsequent away fixture while restoration work on the Balaidos pitch continues.
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