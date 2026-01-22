Getty
Casemiro to LEAVE Man Utd! Red Devils confirm that veteran midfielder will depart at the end of the season when his contract expires
Casemiro to depart
United have confirmed that Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season, upon the expiration of his contract. The Brazil international is now 33, and has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term, but he will seek pastures new upon the end of the season.
United posted a statement, which read: "Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract.
"The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date.
"A serial winner, Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford in August 2022, and quickly became a fan favourite due to his combative nature and ability to score goals at crucial times.
"The Brazil captain played a major role in helping United to win the 2023 Carabao Cup, scoring a header in a colossal performance against Newcastle United. The 33-year-old also won the Emirates FA Cup in 2024. Supporters will have the opportunity to recognise Casemiro’s contributions at the final home game of the season, against Nottingham Forest."
Ruben Amorim had previously said he was unaware if Casemiro would stay, telling reporters: "No, there is no decision. We have a lot to do. We need to understand what is going to happen in the next season, because we need to understand if there is European games. I'm really happy with them, but I don't know what is going to happen, so we'll see what is going to happen until the end of the season, what position we will be, and then we'll see."
Casemiro bids farewell
The former Real Madrid star has made 146 appearances for United in total, scoring 21 goals and registering 13 assists. The Athletic has reported that there was a one-year extension clause in Casemiro's contract, but it was dependent on the midfielder starting a certain number of games, reported to be 35. Now that United have been eliminated from the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, he would have needed to start almost every remaining game of their Premier League season.
Casemiro said: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.
“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.
“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”
A huge signing
Per the Athletic's reporting, United signed Casemiro on a hugely lucrative deal, and have spent around £60 million ($81m) on him. His contract was worth around £15m per year for three seasons, and swelled to as much as £18m when the club were in the Champions League. He remains a regular in the Brazil squad, with 82 caps for his country, and is likely to represent them again at the 2026 World Cup this summer.
He wrote on X: "Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal.
"Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil."
What next?
United face Arsenal in a huge game this weekend, before taking on Fulham. Casemiro will hope to start both games, and continue to show the impact he can have in the centre of midfield.
