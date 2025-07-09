Carlos Tevez takes on HUGE challenge as ex-Man Utd & Man City star returns to management after over a year unemployed C. Tevez Manchester United Manchester City Talleres Liga Profesional

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has returned to management after one year of unemployment. Following his retirement from professional football, Tevez accepted his first job as a head coach in 2022 when he took charge at Rosario Central. He spent one season at the club before heading to Independiente. Last summer, Tevez left the managerial role at the Argentine side, but has now been appointed by Club Atletico Talleres.