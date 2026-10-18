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'Without heart, it's not enough!' – How Carlos Augusto changed everything for Inter in 60 seconds
Carlos Augusto orchestrates dramatic second-half turnaround
Carlos Augusto produced a masterclass off the bench to propel Inter to a 3-1 victory over Bologna at the Stadio Dall'Ara. Entering the pitch in the 69th minute alongside Lucien Agoume, the Brazilian needed less than 60 seconds to score Inter's second goal.
He later capped off a brilliant 21-minute display by setting up Ange-Yoan Bonny for the sealing goal.
His decisive contribution earned him the official MVP award and completed an impressive comeback.
- Getty Images Sport
Brazilian star emphasizes heart over tactics
Reflecting on his match-winning performance, Carlos Augusto insisted that mental fortitude remains the foundation of Inter's success. "Tactics are important, but without heart and the desire to win games, it's not enough," the wing-back declared.
"In the second half, we showed that we want to stay up there and defend the Scudetto we have on our chest."
"When I come in, the coach asks me to put into practice what we work on during the week. I always put Inter's objectives before my own."
Unselfish mindset drives squad depth
Despite facing competition for starting spots, Carlos Augusto stressed that every squad member must remain prepared for rapid entry. "Everyone wants to play, but we have a team with many strong players and many games to play," he added.
"We have to be ready to make the difference. We'll play every three days."
"It hasn't been an easy summer for me, I've worked hard in recent months to give my all and help the team win."
- LaPresse
Inter rely on squad depth for grueling run
Carlos Augusto's form provides coach Cristian Chivu with exceptional depth on the left flank during a busy October schedule.
The Brazilian's readiness off the bench proves vital as the Nerazzurri balance domestic title defense with European commitments.
Inter now prepare for their next fixture with enhanced confidence in their rotated options.
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