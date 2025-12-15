Carlo Ancelotti locked in talks over his future as Brazil boss as 2026 World Cup looms

Brazil and Ancelotti have entered discussions over extending the Italian’s contract beyond the 2026 World Cup, as per The Athletic. The Brazilian confederation is keen to secure Ancelotti’s services through to 2030, signalling a desire to build a long-term project rather than limiting his role to a single-tournament cycle.

Ancelotti was appointed in May on an initial one-year deal that runs until the conclusion of the World Cup. His arrival marked a historic shift in Brazilian national football team policy, with the 66-year-old becoming the nation’s first foreign head coach after departing Real Madrid at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Since taking charge, Ancelotti has overseen the final stretch of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying campaign and a series of international friendlies. While results have been mixed, Brazil secured qualification and maintained their record of reaching every World Cup, easing early pressure and strengthening the CBF’s confidence in the Italian's leadership.