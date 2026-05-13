'It's up to him' - Carlo Ancelotti gives clear answer to Neymar World Cup question as final decision nears

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Ancelotti clarified the situation regarding the 34-year-old forward, who is currently part of the preliminary 55-man list. While fans clamour for his inclusion, a ticket to the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada is not guaranteed. The manager explicitly detailed his selection process. "The call-up of Neymar depends only on him. It depends on what the player demonstrates on the field," Ancelotti stated. "This is a very clear criterion and it does not apply only to Neymar. With most players, you have to evaluate talent and physical condition. With Neymar, we only need to evaluate physical condition, because his talent is indisputable. It depends on him, not on me."