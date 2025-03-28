'We trust everything will end well' - Carlo Ancelotti confident Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will avoid bans for Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal despite ongoing UEFA probe
Carlo Ancelotti is confident Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr will avoid being banned for Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Arsenal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbappe & Vinicius under UEFA probe
- Could be banned for alleged "indecent conduct"
- If found guilty could be banned against Arsenal