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'Wise guy' Carlo Ancelotti still experimenting with Brazil tactics as Eder Militao believes Selecao have 'corrected' weaknesses at World Cup
Tactical evolution with the Selecao
Speaking on the Selecao Copa program, Militao provided an inside look at how Ancelotti has adapted since taking the reins of the five-time world champions. The defender noted that while the Italian is still experimenting to find the perfect formula, he has established a solid foundational balance to address the squad's early frailties, leaning heavily on a familiar 4-3-3 system.
"Since he arrived, I think he's been trying out different tactics, different players. Now, he's fitting more into a 4-3-3, which is his classic formation. He tried it with just Bruno [Guimaraes] and Casemiro, and it left a gap. It was in the first game, against Morocco, we lost the midfield. We were at a disadvantage, then he managed to correct it, from Haiti onwards," Militao explained. This tactical shift proved vital as Brazil topped Group C, highlighted by a 3-0 victory over Scotland where the team showed significantly improved collective rhythm.
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Ancelotti's approach to management
Militao, who has worked under Ancelotti at the Bernabeu, emphasised that the coach’s greatest strength is his willingness to collaborate with his squad. Rather than being a rigid disciplinarian, the Italian relies on the feedback of those on the pitch to refine his game plan during high-pressure moments.
"He's a very wise guy, he can see things clearly, he listens a lot to the players and shares ideas. That's fundamental. The player, from the inside, can see things that the coach doesn't normally see. Even [at Real Madrid] during halftime, he would go to the player to ask questions, to share ideas. It only adds to the team, it helps the group grow," the defender added.
Militao issued warnings ahead of Japan clash
Despite the positive momentum, Militao issued a stern warning regarding Brazil’s next opponents. Japan, who finished second in Group F, famously secured their first-ever victory over Brazil in 2025, a match where Militao was an unused substitute. He believes the Samurai Blue have reached a peak that requires the Selecao’s absolute focus.
"I think Japan is going through its best year. I think they've found their rhythm. They've been growing over the years and are showing, in this World Cup, that they're in the game. We have to be very careful, they never stop running. If they can tackle, they will. Brazil have to be very careful.... They have very good tactical discipline, they are players who dedicate themselves a lot," Militao warned.
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Maintaining the winning rhythm
Echoing Militao's sentiments, former midfielder Felipe Melo also noted the technical evolution of the Japanese side. Melo described them as "robots" who have now added flair and intensity to their game. However, he remains confident that if Ancelotti’s side can replicate the form shown in the group stages, they will progress comfortably.
"They are an organised team on the field, tactically obedient. A while ago, I called them little robots; they did everything right. Today, these robots also have technique, in addition to the intensity they impose. I have no doubt it will be a difficult game for Brazil... but if Brazil imposes their rhythm and do what they did, especially against Scotland, they have the conditions to win without going through too much trouble," Melo concluded. Brazil enters the round of 32 with two wins and a draw, looking to translate their tactical "correction" into a deep tournament run.