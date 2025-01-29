Carlo Ancelotti admits he'd 'understand' if Vinicius Junior left Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia as La Liga leaders brace for world-record €300m transfer bid
Carlo Ancelotti opened up on Vinicius Jr's future at Real Madrid amid rumours of Saudi officials readying a €300m transfer bid for the Brazilian.
- Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Vini Jr's future
- Saudi officials readying a world record bid
- Real face Brest on Wednesday