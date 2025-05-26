RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I feel like I'm a No.1' - Caoimhin Kelleher admits he's ready to walk away from Liverpool as Reds prepare to welcome new goalkeeper

C. KelleherLiverpoolTransfersPremier League

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher hinted that he could exit Anfield in the summer as the Reds prepare to welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili.

  • Kelleher ready to become No.1

  • Mamardashvili set to sign for Liverpool in the summer

  • Irish goalkeeper appeared in 20 matches in the 2024-25 season
