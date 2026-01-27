'He can't say that!' - Furious Antonie Conte bites back at Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti over brutal 'former champions' jab at Napoli

On Tuesday, Conte was asked for his thoughts on Spalletti's comments. The Napoli boss said: "I'd like to take a break after that game, especially when you have three in quick succession. I don't understand what he said. 'Former champions'? If he said something like that, it wasn't a great sentence, it was an unfortunate phrase.

"We still wear the Scudetto on our chest and that deserves respect. I would have never allowed myself to say something like that to another team. I'm sorry because Luciano Spalletti is a great coach, but he has to be a little more careful when he speaks.

“He can't say that, there are still 16 games left - he's already taken the Scudetto off us! I'm sorry because we've done so much to earn it and we deserve respect. Good luck to him."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!