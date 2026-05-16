This is where the injured players who would otherwise be locks are grouped. Hello, Alphonso Davies, who, if healthy, will play every single minute for Canada at this World Cup, likely at left back.

Alongside Davies are several other experienced national team players who are effective roster locks but not certain starters. Of the 54 players called in under Marsch’s tenure, the core of the national team has become quite clear.

At the back, Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea, Celtic’s Alistair Johnston and center backs including Derek Cornelius, who has not played for Rangers since November, FCV Dender’s Luc De Fougerolles and Moïse Bombito stand out as certain roster locks, with Hajduk Split right back and central midfielder Niko Sigur also fitting into that category.

Bombito was a key figure in the run to the 2024 Copa América semifinals and has been slowly returning to health after breaking his leg in October. However, he is still expected to be healthy and, if so, a starter this summer.

Johnston may not start due to Davies’ potential impact and Laryea’s form. He missed most of Celtic’s season because of hamstring issues and has not played for Canada since June, while the pool around him has improved.

Most wingers regularly in the squad should feel confident as well, with Norwich City’s Ali Ahmed and Hull City’s Liam Millar both likely locks. Ahmed is coming off four goals and three assists in his first EFL Championship season, while Millar is headed to the EFL Championship promotion playoff final.

Up top, Tani Oluwaseyi will likely serve as Larin’s understudy after his first campaign with Villarreal. Likely midfielders on the roster outside the starting group include LAFC’s Mathieu Choinière and RSC Anderlecht’s Nathan Saliba.

As for the goalkeepers, both Inter Miami CF’s Dayne St. Clair and Orlando City’s Maxime Crépeau should feel fairly confident despite less-than-dominant records in MLS. They’re both playing behind two of the league’s weakest defensive setups, and neither has fully claimed the position, leaving both believing they can emerge as the top choice.