Canada accused of ignoring 'international laws' with Thomas Partey ban as Ghanaian government vow to fight decision

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a stinging rebuke to Canadian authorities, describing the decision to bar Partey from the country as "high-handed and extremely unfair." The former Arsenal man was refused entry on Friday, leaving his participation in Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama in serious doubt. The dispute centers on the fact that Partey has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by London’s Metropolitan Police.

A statement released on Saturday by the ministry read: "The Government of the Republic of Ghana expresses strong reservations following the high-handed and extremely unfair decision by Canada. While respecting Canada's sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality. Accordingly, Ghana is pursuing active diplomatic engagements with the relevant Canadian authorities on this matter."