Canada player ratings vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Cyle Larin to the rescue! Super-sub earns Canucks first point in World Cup history after dire display from Jonathan David

The concession of the game's opening goal was particularly tough for the home side to take, as their all-time leading scorer, Jonathan David, had been presented with a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock moments earlier, only for the Juventus flop to shoot straight at Nikola Vasilj in the Bosnia goal. In all honesty, it was a shockingly poor effort, and left Canada coach Jesse Marsch understandably apoplectic on the touchline.

However, the American quickly regained his composure and his decision to throw on Larin with just under 15 minutes of normal time remaining paid off spectacularly. Indeed, Larin, who spent last season on loan at Southampton, made an almost immediate impact, by firing home from just inside the area - albeit with the aid of a little deflection - after immediately killing a pass from fellow sub Promise David.

Larin could have even won the game for the co-hosts, but the veteran No.9 was denied by some brilliant Bosnian defending in the dying seconds of the match. Below, GOAL ranks all of the Canada players on show in Toronto.