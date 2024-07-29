Canada Olympics Women's TeamGetty
Jamie Spencer

Canada launch appeal against Olympics points deduction in wake of drone spying scandal

CanadaSummer OlympicsCanada vs New ZealandNew ZealandWomen's football

Canada have launched an appeal against the points deduction slapped on the team at the 2024 Olympics amid spying on their opponents with a drone.

  • Canada appeal six-point deduction
  • Punishment considered disproportionate
  • Defending champions could still progress
