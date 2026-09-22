Can USMNT's rebuilt roster handle four friendlies in just 11 days? Pochettino's plan for Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada revealed

The South American opening back-to-back carries its own history. The USMNT last faced Peru in 2018, a 1-1 draw, while Peru — ranked 50th in FIFA's world rankings after narrowly missing out on 2026 World Cup qualification — is now led by coach Mano Menezes. Chile presents an even tougher psychological hurdle: the sides last met in 2019, also a 1-1 draw, and Chile holds a 3-5-3 all-time edge over the US, who haven't beaten La Roja since 2000. To manage four matches inside 11 days, Pochettino has called in 28 players rather than the standard 26, spreading the workload and hedging against injuries. One name stands out: 16-year-old Philadelphia Union standout Cavan Sullivan, who has scored six goals and provided five assists since early August, is poised to earn his senior USMNT debut in the window.