'Can't really get any better' - Liam Rosenior delighted with start to Chelsea career as Blues maintain unbeaten Premier League run under new head coach

While Chelsea did claim all three points, Rosenior was not impressed with the club's performance in the second half, as they let their standards slip.

He added: "No disrespect to Wolves. Their second half was good, they made it difficult, they put balls in our box. But those moments came from our sloppiness. We gave the ball away cheaply whereas in the first half we were crisp with out passing. And those are things we need to improve moving forward."

Nevertheless, he was delighted to take all three points, adding: "First half was everything you want in an away performance at this level. Our pressing was very good, our patterns with the ball was outstanding. We put ourselves in a really really strong position. Second half, we want more. Our standards dropped. It's difficult because the conditions weren't great. It was a difficult day for both teams in terms of the pitch, in terms of the rain. Overall, very very happy with an away three points."

On taking control after Wolves' bright start: "We kept the ball and made passes and were able to take up attacking positions. And once we did, we looked a very, very good team. Obviously delighted for Cole [Palmer]. There's been a lot of talk around him, about how happy he is - he looked happy today with his three goals. But we could have scored more in the first half and we need to keep improving."

"There's a lot of positives. But I want us to keep focusing on what we can improve. We've got a difficult game on Tuesday against a strong Leeds team."

