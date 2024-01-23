Cameroon's Andre Onana gamble pays off?! Benched Man Utd goalkeeper watches on as Indomitable Lions survive Diego Maradona Hand of God attempt to seal AFCON last-16 place in dramatic fashion

Cameroon's Andre Onana gamble pays off?! Benched Man Utd goalkeeper watches on as Indomitable Lions survive Diego Maradona Hand of God attempt to seal AFCON last-16 place in dramatic fashionHarry SherlockGettyCameroonAfrica Cup of NationsGambia vs CameroonGambiaCameroon and Gambia played out a wild five-goal thriller in the African Cup of Nations, as the Indomitable Lions qualified for the knockout stages.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCameroon were 2-1 down with five minutes to playTurned the game on its head to qualifyGambia left heartbroken and pointless